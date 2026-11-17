Matt Cardona has a name for the outlook he wants to bring to WWE. In a video posted to his X account on November 16, Cardona acknowledged criticism of his return and declared what he called the “Gratitude Era.”

Cardona opened by describing his long-held goal of becoming a WWE Superstar and the 14 years he spent with the company. “I’m grateful for every single second,” he said. He then recalled his 2020 release and the five years he spent rebuilding his career on the independent scene, where he said he won championships around the world.

The video also addressed the response to his WWE return in January. Cardona said he has lost more matches than he has won and remains far from his goal of becoming WWE Champion, but rejected the idea that those results make the comeback a failure. “Every loss is a lesson. Every loss is a win,” he said.

Cardona said online and workplace negativity had affected him in the past, but he now wants to focus on what he has rather than what he lacks. He called for a new era in WWE centered on gratitude. The post is Cardona’s message, not a WWE announcement that his character or booking has formally changed.

Matt Cardona’s original X post