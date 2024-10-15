Kevin Nash wasn’t a fan of the plastic bag spot that took place following the match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley at last Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

While speaking on a recent edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer critiqued the spot and expressed his belief that AEW shouldn’t keep doing the spot.

On the execution of the plastic bag spot: “Is this [autoerotic asphyxiation]? Because it looks to me like instead of pulling the bag off of his head, it looks like he’s like [making it even tighter]. I mean, it’s a plastic bag. Why wouldn’t you be pulling it the other way over your chin?”

On how the move is used in movies: “This has always gotten heat in movies, when the guy is like John Wick, you know? But he’s bound in a chair with his hands behind his back. Maybe [AEW isn’t] cinema-based.”

On AEW now repeatedly using the spot: “Like I said last week, this is just bad enough for your 8- and 6-year-old kids to f****** get this idea, since [AEW does] it weekly now. It’s their new go-to spot. I guess at this point people [chant ‘boring’] if you go for the rear chin so f******, you gotta pick s*** up. The rear bag spot.”

Matt Cardona has confirmed that he hasn’t received an offer from WWE or AEW.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “Walkway to Fight Club” podcast, the self-proclaimed Indy God commented on not wanting to be a big fish in a small pond and revealed that he doesn’t have any offers on the table from WWE or AEW.

On not receiving offers from AEW or WWE: “I don’t like being this big fish in a small pond. If WWE or AEW called and there was a good offer with some intent to use me a certain way, of course, I’d have that conversation. But I’m not gonna BS it, I haven’t gotten an offer from either of those two companies.”

On not receiving an offer from AEW after his match with Adam Copeland: “‘Holy s***’ chants on my entrance, it made me think, ‘Oh my god, everything that I’ve been doing these past few years are working,’” he said. “A, awesome, kickass match. B, great response from the fans. C, social numbers were up. I thought I’m definitely getting a call. I’ll get an offer. Phone never rang. … at the time I was devastated.’”

On how the Edgeheads team was inspired by HBO’s Entourage: “Being one of the Edgeheads … it was our pitch. At the time there was this show on TV called ‘Entourage’ and we thought that Edge could be the [main character] Vinnie Chase and we could be his entourage.”

On Edge seeing their potential: “At the time, we had just been called up to the main roster. He didn’t need [us] but he was smart enough to realize ‘I can use these guys to take all my bumps. It can add so much to my character. It’s a way to steal the title instead of winning it.’”