Matt Cardona hopes to win back the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the future just so he can change the design.

The Indy God spoke on this topic during a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, where he joked about returning to the WWE to dethrone GUNTHER and changing the I.C. title back to its original design when he was still with the company.

I would say itd be cool to be the shortest reign versus the longest reign. But I’m not the shortest reign. I think Dean Douglas might have that. Man, imagine that story, coming back to win back my championship. Then I’d switch it back to the other title because this one sucks. It’s horrible. It looks horrible. It’s not cool. It’s not toyetic. I don’t like it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)