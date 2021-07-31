During his recent interview with Sports Illustrated new GCW champion Matt Cardona revealed that he had hoped to celebrate his marquee title win by drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon in the center of the ring as a thank you for sponsoring his podcast. He also discusses his goal of bringing GCW to the next level. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says after winning GCW world title he wanted to drink a Pabst Blue Ribbon since they sponsor his podcast:

Originally, I thought we could have a little celebration in the ring after I won. I have the Major Wrestling Figure podcast and we have a sponsorship with Pabst Blue Ribbon, so I wanted to do a toast in the ring after I won with Pabst Blue Ribbon. But I couldn’t even get to the beer because they were throwing so much crap at me. It wasn’t like it was a water bottle here or there. That stuff was coming at me. It was crazy.

How he hopes to bring GCW to the next level: