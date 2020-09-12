Independent superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) held a Q&A on his Twitter earlier today where he answered a number of pro-wrestling related questions. Highlights can be found below.
On if he hopes to compete in NJPW:
Why he decided to start his podcast:
Creative outlet https://t.co/SIvFEQsJjW
Which WWE tag team he wishes he could have faced:
.@SinghBrosWWE https://t.co/gfIZwcThjG
