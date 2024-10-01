Matt Cardona is “legit shocked” he has yet to receive an offer from WWE or AEW.

“The Indy God” and TNA Wrestling star said as much during a recent interview with Steven Muehlhausen on Walkway To Fight Club.

“Listen, I’ll be completely honest,” Cardona said. “I don’t know what the f**k is going on [laughs]. I’ve done everything there is to do. I am legit shocked I have not gotten an offer from any company, and that’s not me being egotistical. That’s me being realistic. I’ve done all there is [to do]. What else can I possibly do?”

Cardona continued, “But I can’t let this run be fueled by bitterness or negativity. It was never, ‘Oh, I gotta prove people wrong.’ It was, ‘I’ve gotta prove my fans right,’ and I feel like I have done that. But I think the second you get bitter, the second you get angry is where you lose yourself, and I’m not gonna let this run be fueled by negativity. I’m gonna let it be fueled by trying to prove myself right, and I feel like I have. But there’s more to prove.”

