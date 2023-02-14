Matt Cardona appeared on the “Pro Wrestling Boom” podcast where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Cardona was asked whether he was interested in a return to WWE. According to him, he has no immediate plans to do so.

“I’ve been saying since I got released from WWE, it’s not my goal to get back there. I’m not doing things, ‘oh what can I do to get WWE to notice me,’ no. I’m trying to create my own path but at the same time, I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to have another WrestleMania moment or wrestle in Madison Square Garden, of course, I do.”

“I lived my dream for over a decade and I wouldn’t be where I am today without WWE,” Cardona said. “I said it before, that WWE was my developmental and that’s not a shot at WWE. They truly taught me how to be a superstar and that is why I’m thriving in places like NWA, Impact, GCW, and all these other independents.”