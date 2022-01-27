During his recent interview on Busted Open Radio pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona spoke about his time in the NWA, and how he hopes to inject some energy into the promotion that he believes is stuck “living in the past.” Highlights can be found below.

Thinks today’s NWA is similar to the old NWA, and that’s not a good thing:

When I was six years old and I watched the NWA, I thought it sucked. I thought everything was old and dated and boring. Now, thirty years later, it’s the same thing. It still sucks. It’s still boring. It’s still dated. What are we doing? There is a different between being nostalgic and living in the past. There’s no entrance music. If you’re trying to attract new fans and someone is turning this on and you just have two guys walking out to fight with no music playing. What is this? I love the old school set, I’m nostalgic for it, but maybe that should be once a year where they go back to it and no music. WE NEED SOME ENERGY! As a wrestler, you can’t even get excited for your match and there’s nothing playing, it’s hard for me at least.

Praises the company and hopes to help them gain more recognition:

I think NWA as a company is incredible. I was there for the tapings and had an excellent time. I was never handed a script of what to say, not even bullet points. Just told, ‘you’re talking on this show,’ which I loved. I love that every week since the tapings, the whole gets an email, ‘here is the matches to plug this week. Here are the match graphics.’ They obviously want this to succeed and are trying and going in the right direction. If you want to attract new fans, not just the old fans, we need to change with the times. If I can help, I’m going to try my best.

