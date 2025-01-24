Matt Cardona is “Alwayz Ready” for a fight.

On Thursday night, he got one.

A big one.

The first live episode of TNA iMPACT in eight years kicked off inside the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, January 23, 2025, with TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella teasing a “couple of surprises” for the show.

Inside the iMPACT Zone, new TNA World Champion Joe Hendry came to the ring to officially kick off the episode. As he spoke, he mentioned his desire to be a fighting champion, who defends his title inside and outside of TNA.

Santino Marella then came out and confirmed he will help Hendry live out that desire, and announced his first title challenger will be the returning “Indy God” Matt Cardona.

Cardona came out with a big smile on his face, and the Cardona-Hendry title tilt was announced for the main event of the 1/23 broadcast.