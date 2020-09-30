Matt Cardona’s AEW contract has expired.

Cardona recently appeared on the Pro Wrestling Junkies podcast and revealed that his AEW contract expired at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5. Cardona had previously agreed to a short-term deal when he debuted in July.

Cardona told the podcast that he is hoping to return to AEW and become a full-time member of the roster.

“That’s the place to be right now. To be there even for a month, and do a couple of matches, was a lot of fun. It was great to just be out there and be myself again. Hopefully, we’ll do it again soon,” Cardona said. (H/T to WrestlingInc)

Cardona also expressed interest in working for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and returning to the indies.

“It’s a weird situation and weird time in the world,” he said. “I’d love to go to New Japan, or even go back and main event a few indie shows at my home promotions in New York. When the world opens up, it’ll be the best time in wrestling. Fans and wrestlers will both be so excited and we’re gonna have some kickass shows.”

The former Zack Ryder was released from WWE back in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He debuted for AEW on the July 29 Dynamite episode, and his last appearance came at All Out when he teamed with Scorpio Sky and The Natural Nightmares to defeat The Dark Order in eight-man action.

Stay tuned for updates on Cardona’s status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.