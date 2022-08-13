Matt Cardona recently spoke with Comicbook to hype his return to the ring at NWA 74, which is the former world champion’s first action since going down with an injury several months ago, an inconvenient setback as Cardona was carrying seven titles at the time. Hear his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he got injured at the world possible time:

“There’s no good time in this business to get injured. But if there was ever a bad time, this was a bad time. I had seven titles. I was killing it, but it was a bump in the road. And I told myself, ‘I want to be back in three months, and that’s what I’m going to do.’

On his return at NWA 74:

“Right under three months for NWA 74. The surgeon said, ‘Five to six months.’ He still wants me in an arm brace. I’m Matt Cardona, okay? I’m already back in the gym. I’m training. I’m ready to go.”