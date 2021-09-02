During his appearance on The Battleground Podcast, Matt Cardona revealed that he’s not interested in teaming with Chelsea Green again after their recent match at Slammiversary. Here’s what he had to say:

Honestly, I don’t want to tag with her ever again after this week. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion but I definitely want her by my side. She could be my Miss Elizabeth and maybe she becomes the the Knockouts Champion, maybe we’re the power couple of IMPACT. Why not? You know, the mixed tag team thing? Sure, we’ll do it. You know, I’m always ready for an opportunity. But I’m not like you know, ‘Oh, man. We should make some Mixed Tag Team Title!’ I don’t want to do that. You’re not worth it. Yeah. So Shera, Rohit, will kick their asses back and then that’s it. Hopefully we’re done with them.

You can listen HERE.