Former WWE and AEW star Matt Cardona is now in Impact Wrestling as he made his promotional debut at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee when faced Ace Austin in a singles match.
Metro ran their interview with Cardona. This is where he stated that he is not in Impact Wrestling to pass the torch to the next crop of wrestlers. It should be noted that he’s not under a full-time contract.
“I would love to give back – but this is the thing. Yeah, I’m 35, I’ve been doing this for 18 years but I’m not coming to Impact to pass the torch to these young kids. I’m not – I’m here to do my own thing. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for so long!
I have my own music, it’s my music that I got designed for me, created for me – to come out to that! I’m wearing what I wanna wear, doing what I wanna do, I’m saying what I wanna say. This is my time and this [is] Impact’s time. I think it’s a perfect storm!”