Former WWE and AEW star Matt Cardona is now in Impact Wrestling as he made his promotional debut at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee when faced Ace Austin in a singles match.

Metro ran their interview with Cardona. This is where he stated that he is not in Impact Wrestling to pass the torch to the next crop of wrestlers. It should be noted that he’s not under a full-time contract.