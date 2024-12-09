Matt Cardona is “Alwayz Ready.”

It’s not just a nickname.

He lives the gimmick.

As noted, “The Indy God” appeared at ROH on HonorClub on December 5, where he was announced as the ROH World Championship challenger for “The Nueve” Chris Jericho at the year-end ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view on December 20.

He also appeared the following night to confront Chris Jericho on AEW Rampage.

On Monday, Cardona surfaced on social media to comment on the opportunity.

“You can’t just work hard when everybody is watching,” Cardona said. “You have to work hard when nobody is watching. You can’t just love this business when things are going your way. You have to love this business when nothing is going your way.”

Cardona continued, “Be #AlwayzReady…because you never know when an opportunity will present itself. Cardona vs. Chris Jericho for the Ring Of Honor World Title in NYC on December 20!”

Cardona also tagged AEW in the post.