Current free agent Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) spoke with the Major Wrestling Figure podcast to talk about the term “jobber,” expressing that he hates the word and reveals that no one inside of the wrestling industry really uses it. He also explains how when a wrestler appears on television regularly they are NOT a jobber.

I hate the term ‘jobber’ and when somebody uses the term ‘jobber.’ I hate it. A ‘jobber’ to me, is Duane Gill before he was Gillberg. That’s a jobber. If you’re on television, you’re not a jobber. Win, lose, or draw, you’re not a jobber. I hate internet marks who use that term. It’s not a real word. I was in WWE for how long, I don’t think anybody in the back calls anyone a ‘jobber.’ It’s an outside looking in term. No one is like, ‘Hey Hawkins, you lost 100 times in a row, you jobber!’ I think people use it incorrectly. [The boys] don’t use it at all. It’s internet people and people who think they are smart who use it, and it pisses me off.

Check out his full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)