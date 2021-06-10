During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Matt Cardona spoke on the advice he’d give to talents that have recently been released from the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I tweeted this the other day or something similar, even last month when Chelsea and everybody else got released. This can be the best thing for you, if you do the work. If you, you know, bet on yourself and take a chance on yourself and hustle. But if you just think all these promoters are going to book you and you’re going to get all these pay days, that’s probably not going to happen. Maybe if you’re Braun Strowman, but for everybody else you’re going to have to work for it and hustle and make a name for yourself again. And make your own merch and, whether it be a side project like a podcast or something, you’ve got to make it for yourself. Because nobody’s going to hand it to you. That I love. I love being in control of my own destiny. Whether I succeed or fail, I just want the opportunity to do that.

