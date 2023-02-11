Matt Cardona is still calling himself the deathmatch king after his huge victory over Nick Gage to win the GCW World Championship back in 2021.

The former Belt Collector recently appeared on the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast to discuss this topic, where he was also asked if he would ever wrestle another deathmatch in his career. Cardona says he doesn’t see anything topping his showdown with the MDK leader, but is willing to make another attempt if the money is right. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether he will ever do another deathmatch:

People ask me this all the time, would I do another deathmatch? That match (with Nick Gage), in my opinion, selfishly, was iconic, it changed my career so there would have to be a really big stage and a lot, a lot of money to get me to even think about doing another one. There’s been so many promoters who reach out and want me to do random deathmatches.

Says Brett Lauderdale offered him another deathmatch, but doesn’t know

Brett Lauderdale, GCW booker wanted me to do another one. I just won’t do it. I beat Nick Gage in the most talked about and most famous deathmatch in wrestling history. I’m the deathmatch king. In my opinion, I’m retired from deathmatch wrestling. But, money talks so we’ll see.

