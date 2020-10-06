During his Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Matt Cardona named Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega as two wrestlers that he is still looking to get in the ring with. Here’s what he had to say:

There’s so many people. I made a list and I don’t want to leave people off by accident. I look at it like I look at wrestling toys, you know? There’s just so many that I want to play with. Whether it’s guys that I’ve wrestled before, like Brodie Lee or Cody or Jericho. There’s so many that I haven’t wrestled before, like Darby Allin, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. I’m already forgetting people, but that’s what’s so cool about it, and it’s a lot of fun to think about wrestling again.