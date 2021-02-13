During his interview with Fightful, Matt Cardona spoke on why he doesn’t want a long term deal right now. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s the best, the absolute best. I can’t even describe how amazing this time has been since leaving WWE. ‘Cause on paper, 2020 sucked for me. I got released… Fired from my dream job. This global pandemic is going on. I had the coronavirus. I had to cancel my wedding. So, on paper it sucked. But, in reality it’s maybe the best year ever.

You can check out the interview HERE.