During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Matt Cardona revealed that he appreciated his one day run as Intercontinental Champion. Here’s what he had to say:

I think losing the next night made the moment. I wish I could have lost later on in the [same] night. You know? Why have the title for two weeks or two months? Unless I’m going to go undefeated for two years, take it off me! You know what I’m saying? That’s the story, that’s the story of Zack Ryder, the underdog that finally gets it and then it gets taken away. So I thought that’s what made the story so special, because nobody thought I was going to win. And then to lost it the next night, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, he finally got something and then he lost it.’ So I thought that moment was the way to go. If I would have lost it, I don’t know, at Backlash against Cesaro or something, who cares? I’m glad that I lost the next night. Perfect fit for my career.