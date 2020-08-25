Matt Cardona On Why He Enjoys Live Touring

During a recent episode of the Bro Bible, Matt Cardona talked about enjoying live touring because it allows him to visit different wrestling action figure shops and interact with the most die-hard fans. Here’s what he had to say:

Yeah, luckily I’ve been going to Walmarts down here in Florida and stuff like that. I would like to just wrestle in different state and check out the vintage toy stores in different states. That was always so much fun. It’s like, you know if I’m on the road and find a different gym to work out in or find a different toy store. That was always so much fun because you never know what you’re going to find in these toy stores.

That’s another thing. We’ve done a couple of live shows and because of the pandemic we had to cancel what was going to be our biggest live show, our fifth live show, WrestleMania weekend. We ended up doing it on YouTube. It was actually fine. We did it for the fans you know, but we had a couple live shows that were scheduled for the summer that we had to cancel. So, that’s always the best part and I love doing the live shows because it’s more of like a variety show than like a podcast.

It’s crazy. What’s going to happen next? It’s always these die-hard fans. People travel from all over the country to these shows, which blows my mind because they’re always in different parts of the country and we always try to give them something that they’ll never forget and that they can’t get anywhere, and whether it be exclusive merchandise or after the show, we do meet-and-greet VIP’s and it’s not like a table, and someone comes up and we sign next. We’re talking to each person and we’re usually in a bar situation where we’re all like drinking, having a wild time, and we try to close down the bars with these people afterwards. So, it’s a lot of fun and I do miss that. I do miss meeting the fans and I can’t wait for that.