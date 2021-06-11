During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Matt Cardona spoke on why he thinks the WWE needs to get rid of scripted promos. Here’s what he had to say:

When I left WWE, and listen I love WWE. I’m so grateful for everything I ever got there. I wouldn’t be talking to you right now if it wasn’t for WWE. But I think just the, you’ve heard it a million times, the scripted promos. It really just needs to go. You need to let these guys find themselves. You really do. When I went to AEW and Impact, at first I was like ‘wait, I can just kind of say what I want?’ I’m not going to go out there and embarrass the company and embarrass myself. But I know the point I want to get across.

They give you a bullet point and go ‘Okay, this is the message, this is the general message now say it your own way.’ I feel it should be that way. You need to trust the performer that they’re not going to go out and embarrass you on live TV. I get that. But like, let people get over. Like Stone Cold Steve Austin, drinking the beer, flipping people off, like that was the craziest thing. That was awesome in 97, 98. No one can go out and just start flipping off the crowd now, unless it was in the script. It’s like ‘come on, let the guys be themselves and see what happens.’ There’s so many talented guys, not just in WWE but everywhere. And they just need to take risks. Not everything’s going to work, but that’s how you find yourself.