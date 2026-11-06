Matt Cardona remains on the sidelines as he continues recovering from a torn tricep, with no timetable currently in place for his return to WWE action.

Cardona has not competed since the September 3 episode of WWE Main Event, where he suffered the injury during a match against Kit Wilson.

The WWE Superstar underwent surgery shortly afterward and has spent the past two months working toward getting back into the ring.

In a recent social media post, Cardona shared an update on his recovery and the adjustments he has made to his training routine.

“I tore this tricep and got surgery just over two months ago,” he wrote. “I’ve been going to rehab and making up workouts in the gym to work around my injury.”

Although Cardona feels he is getting closer to being ready, he acknowledged that he still doesn’t know when he will receive medical clearance.

“In my head, I’m ALMOST ready. I don’t know when I’ll be cleared to return to the ring, but I do know that I’M NOT FINISHED!”