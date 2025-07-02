Matt Cardona recently addressed the fan chants he received during WWE Night of Champions 2025. Cardona’s name was shouted by the crowd during the post-show, and he spoke about it on a recent episode of the “Notsam Wrestling” podcast. He said,

“At first, people were just sending me the video with no context. I’m at this loud wedding trying to watch it, and all I see is Triple H talking. I’m like, ‘What is going on here?’ So I step away, check it again, and finally realize — ohhh! They’re chanting my name.”

He added, “It’s awesome. I love it. I love that the fans are still thinking about me and chanting for me. And you know me, Sam — I’ll take any publicity and run with it. I didn’t go too hard on this one though. I was a little heavy on the Cena stuff, and then Cody and K.O. kind of half-buried me on their podcast, so I figured maybe it was time to ease up a bit.”

Luca Crusifino has made it clear — his only loyalty is to himself.

After weeks of mounting tension within the fractured Tony D’Angelo family, everything boiled over on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. During what began as a private conversation between Tony D’Angelo and his consigliere, Luca Crusifino, things quickly escalated when Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, the new NXT Heritage Cup Champion, joined the discussion.

Luca insisted the conversation was between him and Tony, but when Tony repeated Luca’s words in a mocking tone, Crusifino responded by punching him square in the mouth. Stacks tried to play peacemaker — only to catch a punch of his own. With both former allies laid out, Luca stood tall in the ring and made his intentions crystal clear – he’s done with the family business — because he’s only loyal to himself.

Mike Santana showed up on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to even the odds for Joe Hendry.

The night opened with Hendry facing Wes Lee, who was backed by his High Ryze partners Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont. When the duo tried to interfere late in the match, Santana, representing TNA, stormed in to shut them down.

After Hendry secured the win, he and Santana locked eyes with Trick Williams. The NXT standout currently holds the TNA World Championship and is set to defend it against both Hendry and Santana at TNA Slammiversary.

Mike Santana is here! 😱@Santana_Proud just wiped out The High Ryze to help @joehendry get the win!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yqtM3zCqZ4 — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2025

Two Florida Gators players returned to WWE NXT for the second week in a row to cheer on Myles Borne as he defeated Lexis King on the July 1 episode.

George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp were spotted in the crowd as Borne picked up a decisive win, using the same move once known as the Zig Zag by Dolph Ziggler—now called the Danger Zone by Nic Nemeth in TNA.

Following the victory, Borne celebrated with Gumbs and Sapp at ringside, continuing their on-screen connection after previously appearing with him in a backstage segment on the June 24 episode.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank vs. Shean Spears & Niko Vance

* Gauntlet Match: Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project

* Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. High Ryze

* Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey

(If Heights Wins He Can Leave the NQCC)

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next weekend’s NXT Great American Bash pay-per-view event:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

* Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace vs. Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne

* Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana contract signing for TNA World Title match at Slammiversary