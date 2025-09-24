— On a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on the current WWE RAW storyline involving CM Punk, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his frustration with the storyline involving AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins: “Unless Becky shows me otherwise, I just think that she’s just missing a beat.”

On wanting to make fans believe a storyline is true and AJ Lee not being something new: “I think that f**king, if the story line is and the f**king dialogue says, ‘The only reason I came back is because you kept putting your hands on my husband.’ Therefore, wouldn’t it have made more sense for AJ to walk down to the ring and not be in character and skipping and doing what she did? Wouldn’t it have been f**king, a cooler f**king optic? If she said, ‘This is me. Get your f**king hands off my f**king old man. Somewhere somewhere somewhere, somebody has got to make it, ‘You know what? The rest of this s*it is pro wrestling, but this is f**king real.

“And you know what? I’m going to toot my f**king horn. Because when that nWo s*it went down, there was a lot of people that didn’t know — everything else on on f**king TV was pro wrestling, but that s*it at the end with the baseball bats? No, I saw them last week on the other TV show. So it works. People want to believe it. But if you f**king skip down in your Chuck Taylors and it’s like — don’t give me the Rip Van Winkle f**king feel. ‘I woke up underneath the f**king tree, and it’s 10 years later.’ Because that’s all it did. Give me something new.. I’ve seen this. I waited 10 years to see it again?”

On RAW’s Netflix viewership: “Exactly, where are they going to go? I mean, I saw a thing that said that their Netflix numbers were down to the lowest they’ve been since they’ve been on the air. So obviously, it’s not working.”

— The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the greatest locker room leaders in wrestling history. Long seen as Vince McMahon’s most trusted talent and a figure of respect among his peers, he has nevertheless faced criticism over the years. Some have accused “The Deadman” of using his backstage influence to push ideas that served his own interests rather than the company’s.

On the latest episode of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker addressed those accusations directly, stating:

“That’s the funniest part of all these accusations. I’ve done so much, and I’m grateful. I was very blessed to have an incredible career and to have accomplished things I never imagined in my wildest dreams. Equally proud of my wrestling accolades is the way I’ve been perceived and the respect I’ve earned from my peers; at the end of the day, that’s really all that matters to me.”

“I have a very small inner circle of people whose opinions I care about. And the guys I shared the locker room with mean a lot to me. I’m pretty sure if you asked 99.5% of the men I’ve been in a dressing room with, they’d tell you that no matter the clout people think I have, I never used it for that kind of stuff.”

“It’s absurd that people on the internet throw around phrases like ‘reliable sources’ and everyone believes it. I’m not going to go into details or give anyone the satisfaction of explaining myself. A lot of people online assume things and say, ‘Well, that’s what she’d do if she had that kind of juice.’ That’s the problem, you all are the problem. Anyone who doesn’t believe me can line up in a field. I’ll bend over, and they can line up and kiss my a**.”

— The latest episode of WWE NXT concluded with a shocking TNA invasion. During the main event between Oba Femi and Trick Williams, several TNA stars — including former WWE Champion Matt Cardona — stormed the ring and launched an attack on the NXT roster. The invasion had been teased for weeks, and it finally came to fruition.

Following the incident, Cardona took to social media to share a series of posts. On Instagram, he wrote: “Driving home from @wwenxt…Don’t count out @tnawrestling…and don’t count out THE COMPLETE MATT CARDONA.”

On Twitter, he stated: “ALWAYZ F’N READY! I’ll defend @ThisIsTNA against @WWENXT any day of the week…”

Chelsea Green also took to Twitter, writing: “That’s my man ♥️ Welcome back to #WWENXT baby.”