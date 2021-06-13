IMPACT star Matt Cardona recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss his GCW Homecoming showdown against Deathmatch King Nick Gage, a rivalry that has been the talk of the wrestling town for the last few weeks. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s ready to step up to Nick Gage and win the GCW championship:

“I use the catchphrase ‘Always Ready’, but I am. Everything I do in my life, I do 110%. I’m not guaranteeing that I’m going to win. No. But I’m going to go in there and I’m going to give it my all. And if you want to see Matt Cardona with a light tube or with thumbtacks? If that’s what I’ve got to do to beat this guy, then I’ll do it. I laid out the challenge for Homecoming, GCW Homecoming in July. I want that GCW Championship. That’s why I held it over his head. That’s my goal. I didn’t just come there to lay him out, I came there to shut everybody up, the GCW Universe, Nick Gage, and to take their title. He’s riding that high, he had Dark Side of the Ring, he’s the talk of the town right now. But I’m coming to steal everything he’s worked for. I’m coming for that title, I want to be the face of GCW. And GCW, the universe, they’re going to hate me for it. But deep down I know they love me, and I love my fans too!”

Talks GCW’s legacy in the pro-wrestling world:

“I definitely think there’s a place for it in wrestling. Wrestling, on a whole, has blown up. There’s wrestling on television every single night of the week. This weekend I was wrestling in Chicago and then GCW the next day. Then I have Impact. I’m busier than I ever have been and I just think wrestling is hotter than its ever been. Maybe the ratings aren’t the highest ever, but look how many wrestling promotions there are. Look at how many wrestlers are making a living. It’s the best time to be a wrestler and the best time, I think, to be a fan.”

