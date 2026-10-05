Matt Cardona added a different kind of Hall of Fame honor to his résumé over the weekend.

The WWE Superstar revealed on social media that he was inducted into the Calhoun High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, joking that the school had to create a sports entertainment category for him.

“It was an honor to be inducted into the Calhoun High School Athletic Hall of Fame today,” Cardona wrote. “Luckily, they made a sports ENTERTAINMENT category for me.”

Cardona was a member of the wrestling team during his high school days, but admitted he was far from a standout athlete. He also gave a shout-out to his former coach while acknowledging that his attention was already focused elsewhere.

“I wasn’t a star athlete in high school. I was on the wrestling team…shout out to Coach Muscarella…he is an absolute legend! I was average at best. I didn’t take it seriously. I didn’t work as hard as I could have.”

That was largely because Cardona already had his sights set on becoming a professional wrestler. While his high school wrestling career may not have received his full attention, Cardona joked that his backyard promotion was another story.

“I was too focused on pro wrestling. I took World Trampoline Wrestling, my backyard fed, VERY seriously.”

After graduating from Calhoun in 2003, Cardona opted against going away to college and instead enrolled in professional wrestling school. More than two decades later, that decision has taken him around the world and resulted in championship victories, action figures and appearances on WWE’s biggest stage.

“I graduated Calhoun in 2003 and instead of going away to college, I joined a pro wrestling school. Long story short, I’ve been a pro wrestler for 23 years.”

Cardona continued, “I’ve been fortunate to wrestle all over the world, win championships, have action figures made of me, wrestle at WrestleMania, etc. It’s been a rough ride but I’M NOT FINISHED! Congrats to the rest of the inductees.”