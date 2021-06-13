Matt Cardona made a name for himself in WWE for several years as Zack Ryder.

He was released by WWE last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a stint in All Elite Wrestling, he went to Impact Wrestling where he has found success yet again.

Cardona recently applied for the trademark rights to “Thousand Dollar Broski.” He was granted ownership rights to the term that he uses as a nickname. He wrote the following on Twitter:

“The United States of America recognizes me as The Thousand Dollar Broski! Thanks @gimmickattorney! @majorwfpod.”