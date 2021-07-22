Impact Wrestling star Matt Cardona made an appearance on Oral Sessions to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Cardona was asked what his initial thoughts were when WWE released him and if he knew it was coming:

“Yes and No. I knew the releases were coming that day, and my biggest fear was that they weren’t going to release me because my contract was up in August, and now this was April, and I did not resign. I didn’t know if I wanted to stay or go. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I hope that they don’t not release me and just let me rot until August. Once I saw people gone, I was like, ‘Please fire me.’ I already had my Pro Wrestling Tees store set up. Listen, losing your dream job sucks. The paycheck coming in every week, and then not coming in, that really sucked, but it was time to go. Ultimately the decision was made for me. I was living with anxiety for over a year negotiating this new deal. When the decision was made for me, I was like, ‘that’s it, it’s made.”

He was also asked about something he failed and succeeded at in his career.

“When I was starting that Youtube show a decade ago, there was a spinoff podcast. Everything that I was doing was working. All my ideas were working. I had this giant, ridiculous idea that Ziggle would challenge me, or I would challenge him on my Youtube show, and set up a match for the next year’s WrestleMania which was going to be in New York/New Jersey. I had these stickers made up, like these yin yang stickers, like DZ vs ZR. I thought I could get a helicopter and drop them all over New York City. What ended up happening was Ziggler did wrestle at that WrestleMania, but I wasn’t booked, and I watched it from Miz’s family press box, so that didn’t work out. I spent like $20,000 on stickers.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription