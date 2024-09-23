Matt Cardona is “Alwayz Ready,” and since his comeback to the scene in TNA Wrestling, he has been gearing up for another big run in the latter stages of his highly-regarded post-WWE career.

In a new video released via social media on Monday, September 23, “The Indy God” spoke about his comeback from injury and how it has become more than that.

“This was just supposed to be my comeback from injury video, but it’s so much more than that…It’s my career video…My LIFE video,” Cardona wrote as the caption to the video. “The office has counted me out.”

Cardona’s video caption continued, “The fans have counted me out. I’ve even counted myself out! But I always come back. It’s not over until I quit…and I’ll never quit! I am “The Complete” Matt Cardona. If you’ve ever supported me, please share this video.”

Watch the actual video itself, which features footage of his run as Zack Ryder in WWE, and subsequent post-WWE runs in AEW, GCW, TNA and elsewhere via the X player embedded below.