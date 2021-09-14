Matt Cardona did the unthinkable by going to Game Changer Wrestling to go after Nick Gage.

Cardona defeated Gage in a deathmatch to win the GCW World Title. Cardona rebranded the title as the GCW Universal Championship, which paid tribute to John Cena’s famous spinner belt, but lost it to Jon Moxley at The Art of War Games

Cardona is set to return to GCW at Get Lost A Lot on September 24th. The Impact Wrestling star posted this video on his Twitter account: