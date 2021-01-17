Last night’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay per view featured a surprise appearance by indie superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE), who went on to defeat Ace Austin via disqualification after interference from Madman Fulton.

According to Fightful Select, Cardona will be working the upcoming tapings for IMPACT Wrestling, but has yet to be offered an official contract despite the commentary team (Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown) saying he was on the roster. Whether negotiations are still ongoing, or Cardona is under some sort of pay per appearance deal remains to be seen.

Aside from IMPACT Cardona worked several dates for AEW, including last year’s ALL OUT pay per view.