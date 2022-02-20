There wasn’t a title change when Matt Cardona made his latest title defense as the Digital Champion against Jordynne Grace.
The match took place at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender special on Saturday night from New Orleans, Louisiana’s Alario Center that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.
On a recent edition of Impact, Cardona beat Grace to win the title when he resorted to using a steel chair in order to score the victory.
.@JordynneGrace has snapped!
Cardona retains.#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/RlYZehw9oy
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
🙈 @TheMattCardona #NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/qJflT0Ty6n
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
No mercy from @TheMattCardona.#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/sxxdFjQyyu
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022