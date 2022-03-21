NWA Champion Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis with Jeff Jarrett as the guest referee took place at Sunday’s Crockett Cup Night 2 event from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds on FITE TV.

Caronda retained the title via DQ. Chelsea Green hit a low blow on Jarrett. Mickie James tossed Chelsea out of the ring. Aldis locks in a Cloverleaf and Cardona taps. Jarrett calls for the bell to be rung as he believed Mickie James dealt the low blow and awarded the win to Cardona.