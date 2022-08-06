The National Wrestling Alliance announced earlier today that former world’s champion Matt Cardona will be returning to action at the promotion’s 74th Anniversary pay-per-view event, where he will choose his opponent.
Cardona has been out of action since June 5th due to a torn bicep, an injury he sustained in a GCW match against Blake Christian. He has since taken to Twitter to hype his return writing, “I’M BACK! I will make my return to the ring at #NWA74 on August 27. I will handpick my opponent from the incredibly talented @nwa roster. Who’s it gonna be?! #StillHere#AlmostReady —> #AlwaysReady.”
