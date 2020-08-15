Matt Cardona Reveals Goals For AEW While Under Short Contract: “I Didn’t Go There Just To Get A New T-Shirt”

Former WWE star Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) recently spoke with Bro Bible’s Not About Wrestling show to talk about his current work in AEW, and what he hopes to achieve while there. Highlights are below.

His experience in AEW thus far and his plans after his short contract is up:

Yeah, so I only have a couple of dates signed. But I didn’t go there just to get a new t-shirt, you know? I’m there for the long haul. That’s the goal. That’s the plan. To show the world what I can do. To win some championships, have some fun and it’s a great environment there. You know, the past two weeks I was there, I loved it. It was great. You know, it was weird being like the new kid in school. You’re meeting all these new friends and stuff like that, but you know, the reception online has been great. Couple of haters, whatever, it’s life, gonna happen, but I was happy with my performance and I can’t wait to do more with them.

How everyone has their own way of doing things in the industry:

If it’s something drastic, I think maybe I would say something, but the majority of the time I would just let them come to me if they wanted my advice,” Cardona said. “It’s like when you’re in the gym and you see someone with horrible, horrible form and not like you know, some egomaniac guy, but like some kid you know he’s new to the gym you know he doesn’t know, right? So, I always (think), ‘Do I say something to him? Like, no hey, bud you’re doing it wrong.’ Not that I’m the foreign police but because I want to help him out. Maybe I should do that more often.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)