IMPACT star and current GCW champion Matt Cardona was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss his deathmatch against Nick Gage, and the difficulties he had traveling after the match because of the damage his body sustained. He also revealed during the interview that he sold his ring gear from the match and turned a huge profit. Hear his full thoughts in the highlights below.

Says traveling after his match with Gage was a nightmare because his wounds kept opening up:

It was a disaster. Believe it or not, there’s no medical staff backstage at GCW. Luckily, there was a nurse who did stitch me up a bit, but all my slices and wounds were exposed. Luckily, my friend Giancarlo (Dittamo) had a hotel room he let me use to shower off and then he taped towels to me so I could fly home. He like, dressed me. I went through airport security like that and I flew right to Anaheim for Disneyland. I was bleeding out on this flight. It would dry and as I would move, it would rip open again and there was blood everywhere. I had to go to a hotel and get cleaned up. I took a bath and it looked like I was stabbed or stabbed somebody.

How he sold his in-ring gear from the match for big money:

I sold all my bloody gear. For big bucks, baby. I sold the boots, the wrist tape, the gloves, the pants, the shirts, all sold separately. (I made) more than I got paid for the match. I got paid a lot for the match, but that’s how much the stuff was going for. I don’t control the market. It’s supply and demand.

