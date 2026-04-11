Matt Cardona is opening up about how his latest WWE SmackDown appearance came together, and why he was ready when the opportunity unexpectedly knocked.

Cardona competed on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, where he came up short against Trick Williams. However, as he revealed on social media afterward, the match wasn’t even part of the original plan for him that day.

“I wasn’t originally booked to wrestle yesterday on SmackDown,” Cardona wrote. “I was just going to film a commercial and maybe even fly home early. I still showed up in shape, tan, and ready to go.”

That preparation ended up paying off.

“Guess what happened? Things changed and I got a match. I was…wait for it…Alwayz Ready. In my mind, that’s how it supposed to be. If you want opportunities, show up prepared…no matter what.”

Still, the result didn’t go his way, but Cardona made it clear he’s not discouraged by the loss.

“I didn’t get the win against Trick Williams. And yes, I’ve lost more matches than I’ve won since I returned to WWE. But check my win/loss record over my 20 plus years in this business….even the past 5 years that I spent on the indies. I lose…A LOT! But when I win, I win BIG! ‘I’M…NOT…FINISHED!’”

A familiar mindset.

For those keeping track, Cardona has not picked up a victory on WWE television since his return bout on January 2, where he defeated Kit Wilson.

Since then, he currently sits at 0-5 in singles competition.

Despite the skid, Cardona’s message is clear. He’s staying ready, and waiting for his next big moment.