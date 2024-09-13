– The latest “Coming Soon” vignette for former WWE Superstar Xia Li, now working under the name Xia Zhao, aired during the TNA Victory Road 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday evening.
COMING SOON…
– Speaking of TNA Victory Road and Thursday’s go-home episode of TNA iMPACT, the show featured the announcement from Matt Cardona regarding his mystery partner for his tag-team match on Friday’s show in San Antonio, TX. Cardona revealed it will be himself and Steph De Lander taking on PCO and Rhino. PCO ended up coming out and chokeslamming Cardona after De Lander kicked “The Indy God” low.
.@TheMattCardona is ALWAYS READY to be a jerk to @stephdelander! Cardona FORCES SDL to be his partner at #TNAVictoryRoad!
.@PCOisNotHuman and @stephdelander shut up @TheMattCardona ahead of #TNAVictoryRoad!
