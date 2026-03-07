If Matt Cardona were to ever get the honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, who would be the proper person, or people, to Induct him?

Let’s find out!

The former longtime WWE Superstar and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder, who recently returned to the company as Matt Cardona on the WWE SmackDown brand, shared a video via social media on Saturday answering that exact question.

“IF I ever went into the Hall of Fame, who should Induct me? LOL.,” Cardona wrote as the caption to the video posted to his official X account (see video below.)

“If I were to ever go into the Hall of Fame, who would I want to induct me,” Cardona stated in the video itself. “I would say Chelsea [Green],” but she’d have to Google my career.”

Cardona continued, “It has to be [Brian] Myers I think, or [Dolph] Ziggler [Nic Nemeth], who would just roast me the entire time. I think they both would roast me, but Ziggler’s a professional comedian. So yeah, Myers or Ziggler.”

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place during WrestleMania 42 Week on Thursday, April 17, 2026, live in Las Vegas, NV.