Matt Cardona believes one of Chelsea Green’s biggest strengths in WWE is her ability to make every second of television time count.

Speaking with The Takedown on SI this week, Cardona praised his wife for consistently standing out regardless of how much screen time she’s given, saying she knows how to make an impression whether she’s competing in a match or appearing in a brief backstage segment.

“She maximizes her minutes. Whether she’s got a two-minute match on TV or a five-second backstage segment, she does whatever it takes to get noticed.”

Cardona went on to stress the importance of wrestlers taking control of their own careers rather than waiting for opportunities to come to them.

“You’ve got to be your own advocate. You’ve got to be self-promoting, and you’ve got to get yourself over.”

He added that Green’s approach is something any performer can learn from, emphasizing that even the shortest television appearance can be used to elevate yourself if you carry yourself like a star.

“She’s so good at it, and anybody can follow that example. If you’re on TV for five seconds, how are you going to make it about you? You want to play along and tell the big story, sure, but if you want to make it to the next level, you’ve got to be a star. You’ve got to carry yourself like one.”