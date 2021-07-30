During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated IMPACT star and new GCW champion Matt Cardona spoke about his epic deathmatch with Nick Gage at last weekend’s Homecoming pay per view, and how he knew he was out of his element, but will treat the win as one of the biggest in his career.

On the GCW championship being his first world title:

All my life, I wanted to be a pro wrestler. Ever since I was 18, that’s what I’ve done with my life. But I didn’t just want to be someone on the card. I wanted to be a superstar, a champion. This title is a big deal. I was fortunate in WWE to win the tag team title twice, the intercontinental title and the United States title, but the GCW title is my first world title. So people are absolutely crazy if they don’t think I’m going to treat this as the biggest thing in the world. I took the title to Disneyland and posed in front of the castle.

Talks about the match with Gage, saying he knew he was out of his element because he had never done a deathmatch: