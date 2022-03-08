Pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona recently spoke with WrestleZone to hype up the NWA Crockett Cup pay-per-view, where Cardona defend the NWA world’s title against top company superstar, Nick Aldis. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his goal the minute he walked into the NWA was to become world champion:

“Of course it was my goal from the moment I walked in NWA to become the world champion. I honestly did not think I would get the opportunity that fast, and I’ve made a career out of capitalizing on opportunities. But Trevor is no joke. If you watch the match, he gets busted open pretty early, but he kept fighting, he did not quit. He’s a tough son of a bitch, and I give him credit for that. But I wouldn’t stop, and I wouldn’t stop beating him down. Hit that Radio Silence, 1-2-3.”

Says he couldn’t even celebrate his title win because of Nick Aldis:

“But I couldn’t even celebrate because out comes Nick Aldis, that jealous egomaniac, you know, trying to put himself in the spotlight once again, and that’s fine. If he wants to get the rub off me, that’s fine. If he wants to get some buzz off me, that’s fine. But one thing he will not get off me is the ten pounds of gold.”

Takes great pride in being the NWA world’s champion:

“I’m very proud that my name is on that list. I take great pride in the fact that I’m the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Man, listen, I say I’m here to save the NWA, and I am. And I think me being the champion will save the NWA because for instance, I actually get booked other places. So [at GCW shows], I’ll be walking out with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. As opposed to Trevor or Nick, who don’t really do anything but NWA. So if you’re just promoting yourself to the people who are already watching, it’s not really promoting.”