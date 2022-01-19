Former GCW world champion Matt Cardona was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to hype up this weekend’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay per view from the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he pitched to do Sandman’s entrance at the upcoming Hammerstein event:

“I thought about doing the Sandman entrance, the iconic entrance from Hammerstein. I don’t know with all the rules now that someone can walk through the crowd these days. Trust me, I thought about it, I pitched it. I pitched it big time. That’s going to be another interesting thing about this show; GCW is known for the deathmatch and blood and guts, if know anything about the New York Athletic Commission, some of that stuff is not going to fly.”

How GCW is unique on its own, but is keeping the spirit of ECW alive:

“Just like ECW, where some outsiders are probably like, ‘Oh, it’s just hardcore, blood, guts,’ we know that if you’re a real fan, it is way more than that with so many different styles. GCW is the same thing. When I first heard about GCW, I was like, ‘this deathmatch shit, I don’t want to do that.’ Then, when I went to the shows and was there, I realized it was just a small part of it, the deathmatch stuff. Some of the stuff these guys can do, the athleticism, then you have me, I’m just doing old school wrestling. I don’t even have to wrestle. I just talk and they hate me. There are so many different styles and something for everybody. That’s why I think a lot of people compare it to ECW because there is the bloody stuff, but there is so much more, especially the passion.”

