Former NWA and GCW world champion Matt Cardona was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where Cardona discussed his short stint with AEW back in 2020 and how surprised he was that the promotion did not offer him anything substantial after his selected dates were finished. Check out his full thoughts on the subject, which also includes him discussing how much he loves setting his own schedule, below.

Says AEW never offered him a deal after his short stint with them:

Well, I mean, the AEW thing, listen, it’s not like they offered me a deal and I turned it down. That’s not what happened. What happened? I don’t exactly know. I did a couple shows there. I thought I was gonna be offered something, I wasn’t. Okay, now I gotta move on, you know? I just don’t want to be tied down anywhere.

How he still loves setting his own schedule and taking outside projects:

In WWE, not that [I] had handcuffs on by any means, but I was there for so long. That’s when I was 20 years old. When did we get fired? 2020. So I was there for like 14 years, it’s a long time. So now it’s my chance to make my own schedule and be my own boss and branch out and do all these other things. Whether it be grow the Major Wrestling Figure podcast, or, you know, I just did the last match musical, I did a musical, you know, all these things I’m getting to try now. I just don’t want to be tied down anywhere. I don’t want to [go], hey, okay, can I do this? I don’t want to do that.

