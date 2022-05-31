Pro-wrestling superstar and current NWA world’s champion Matt Cardona confirmed today on Twitter that he tore his bicep, and will need to have surgery to repair the damage. He adds that will no longer be able to appear at certain dates he has booked.

Cardona writes, “Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates.”

Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 31, 2022

Cardona suffered the arm injury at the May 28th GCW Downward Spiral event during his matchup with Blake Christian. He was set to defend the NWA world’s championship against Nick Aldis at the June 11th Alwayz Ready pay-per-view, but that bout is now up in the air and most likely will not happen. Cardona also recently dropped the IMPACT Digital Media championship to Rich Swann.

