Matt Cardona discusses a potential return to WWE.

The “Indy God” and former NWA world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, where he admitted that the desire to have another WrestleMania moment is still high on his priority list.

I would be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again, Or I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to walk into Walmart and see my fucking Mattel Elite [action figure] on the shelves, of course. Yeah, of course, I do, but, I’m gonna find my path back there.

Caronda later opens up about his wife, Chelsea Green, returning to WWE. He adds that shew as instrumental in his success on the independent circuit.

Chelsea Green’s back there now and when she got that offer, it wasn’t even discussed. She was a crucial part of my act on the indies, a crucial part. She had to go back. She did not have a cup of coffee there. She had the little Keurig pod put into the machine. You didn’t press brew, right? She had to go back and she’s absolutely killing it now. I am so proud of her to see her on Monday Night Raw. They bring her to SmackDown. Maybe she’ll have a WrestleMania match. I am so so proud of her, but it’s not my time to go back yet.

The former belt collector ends his chat by saying if he received a call from WWE right now he’d definitely take it.

If I got a 203 number, if the 203 number called me right now, of course, I’d have a discussion. Anyone who says otherwise is fucking lying.

Cardona will be taking on Bully Ray in a high-stakes match for Battleground Wrestling later this year .

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)