Pro-wrestling superstar and current NWA champion and IMPACT Digital Media champion Matt Cardona recently joined the My Mom’s Basement program to discuss a wide range of topics, including why he has no goals to return to a major company as he has been enjoying creating his own opportunities in the industry. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he has no goal to return to a major company at this time:

“My goal right now is not, ‘Aw man, what do I got to do to get back in WWE or get in AEW?’ No. Not at all. I love what I’m doing right now. Ten years ago with my YouTube show, I think I proved, no, I know that I proved that through hard work, the internet, social media, whatever, that you can change your position in a major company.”

He adds that he would hear offers from WWE or AEW, but that he is happy creating his own opportunities:

“I proved that 10 years ago and I opened up, before there was a Forbidden Door, I opened up that door for so many people to create their own opportunities. Now 10 years later, I want to prove that you don’t necessarily need AEW or WWE to be a successful pro wrestler. If one of those companies called me, of course, I would listen. Of course, I would have a conversation. But that is not my goal to go back.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)