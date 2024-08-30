Matt Cardona has conquered the independent pro wrestling scene, and is now ready to do the same for a “major TV company.”

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ ‘Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker for an in-depth interview, “The Indy God” spoke about being ready to move his pro wrestling career back to the big leagues.

“When I got released from WWE four years ago, my whole goal wasn’t ‘what can I do to get back there.’ I knew I had to forget about WWE, forget about AEW, and focus on myself,” he said. “Rebuild and rebrand. I think I’ve successfully done that.”

Cardona continued, “Now it’s time, coming back from this injury, I’ve done everything there is to do on the indies. Won all the titles. There are titles in my closet right now, I don’t even know what promotion they are for. Been there, done that. Now is the time to go to a major TV company. I don’t know if Major TV Company God has the same ring to it as Indie God, but we’ll figure it out.”

Matt Cardona’s “Mystery Monster” is scheduled to challenge TNA Digital Media & International Heavyweight Champion PCO tonight at TNA Emergence 2024 in Louisville, KY.

