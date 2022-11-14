Top industry superstar Matt Cardona recently joined Inside the Ropes for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the former world champion giving his thoughts on AEW’s MJF.

Cardona states that MJF is an elite talent in the world of wrestling, but could use a little assistance getting a tan before offering some unsolicited advice on how the Salt of the Earth could do that. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says MJF is a hell of a talent, one of the best talkers in the business, and can go in the ring:

“MJF is a hell of a talent, that speaks for itself. He trained under Brian Myers at Create A Pro, so I’ve known about Max for a long time and watching him grow since he started. You could tell right away that this kid has something, it’s obvious now. He has the gift of gab. He can go in the ring. He’s starting to work on his physique.”

Offers some tanning advice for MJF:

“I will say this, Max, if you’re listening, if you need some tanning advice, and you do, you have to come see me. I don’t know what kind of spray he’s using. His hands always look kind of funky with the tanner. Come to me, I’ll help you out. I have no desire to go one-on-one with Max, we’re in a whole different universe right now. Maybe on a team. We’re both from Long Island, maybe we’ll team up. I just saw he landed a role in the Von Erich movie. He’s doing a great job.”

